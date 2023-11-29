Deputy Director of Grenadines Affairs, Carlos Williams said Plans are being made to carry out extensive rehabilitative work on all the roads on the Grenadine Island of Bequia.

Mr. Williams made this statement during an interview with NBC news this week where he spoke of rehabilitative work on the Bluff Bay road at La Pompe Bequia which commenced on Monday.

He said all of these works form part of the National Road Rehabilitation Project.

Photo credit: BRAGSA

