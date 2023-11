MRS MARY FLORETTA BALLANTYNE-JACKSON better known as TAN, MARY-J, MOM, NAN and COUSIN NEN-TAM of Kingstown Park formerly of Layou died on Saturday November 25th at the age of 101. The funeral takes place on Friday December 8th at the Kingstown Gospel Hall. The Service begins at 10am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

