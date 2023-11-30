Today is a historic day as St Vincent and the Grenadines will host the 45th meeting of National Coordinators of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), in its capacity as Pro Tempore President of CELAC.

The meeting which will take place at the University of the West Indies Global Campus in Kingstown begins at 9:00 this morning and will be chaired by this country’s National Co-ordinator of the CELAC Secretariat Dr. Douglas Slater.

Dr. Slater told NBC News, the meeting will involve all of the national coordinators of countries that are member-states of CELAC.

Dr. Slater said the meeting seeks to advance the process of formulating a CELAC Kingstown Declaration for the 8th Summit of Heads of State & Government of CELAC in 2024.

Dr. Slater said the Declaration Document will be refined over the coming weeks and submitted to Ministers of Foreign Affairs of CELAC, prior to the Summit, for their review and approval before submitting to the Heads at the 2024 Summit.

