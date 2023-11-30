The strong partnership between the United Kingdom and the Caribbean was on full display during the recently concluded U.K Caribbean Infrastructure Conference 2023 which was held last week in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a release, the Conference was organised by the Government of the United Kingdom and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and focused on enhancing project management and delivery of large infrastructure projects, while underscoring the importance of prioritising climate resilience and social inclusion.

The U.K Caribbean Infrastructure Fund (UKCIF), which provided funding for the Conference, is a 350 million Pound Sterling grant-funded programme from the UK Government to build climate-resilient, inclusive infrastructure and boost economic growth in the Caribbean.

UKCIF is administered by the CDB.

Project teams from nine Caribbean countries: Antigua and Barbuda, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Lucia, and St Vincent and the Grenadines who are implementing the 13 projects being funded by the UKCIF were in attendance at last week’s conference.

They were joined by regional experts from the U.K Government, British Standards Institute, CDB, the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank, the Pan American Health Organisation, the private sector, and many more.

Some key takeaways from the conference include the sharing of lessons on how to improve project management, environment protection, and social and gender inclusion on infrastructure projects.

Photo credit: NBC, API, VC3

