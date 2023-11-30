Five Vincentians will be ordained to the Holy Order of Deacons within the Anglican Archdeaconry of St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon.

The five, Jillian Cozier – Leslie; Jenice Culzac; Phyllis Glasgow- Jack, Claudia John and Cryspin Daniel will be ordained as Non- Stipendiary Deacons by The Right Reverend C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Diocese of the Windward Islands at the St. George’s Cathedral.

The Service will feature the Charge, Examination and Vesting of the Deacons, the Reading of the Certificates of Ordination and General Licenses by Diocesan Registrar-Mr. Grenville John; and the Presentation of the Deacons by The Right Reverend C. Leopold Friday, Bishop of the Diocese of the Windward Islands.

A Deacon is called to serve the church of God and work with its members in caring for the poor, the needy, the sick and all who are in trouble; in addition to preaching the word of God as duly authorized by the Bishop.

Photo credit: St.Paul’s with St.John’s Anglican Church

Like this: Like Loading...

Related