US Major League Soccer Results
A Franco Escobar goal sealed a 1-0 win for Houston Dynamo FC over Sporting City FC in US Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference Cup Play-off Semi-final in Houston, Texas on Tuesday night.
Dennis Bouanga converted the winning goal in the 30th minute to earn Los Angeles FC
a 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC in the other Semi-final to reach the Western Conference Final, and keep alive, hopes of defending their Major League Soccer Cup Title.
Los Angeles FC will host Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday.