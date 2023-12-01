Trae Young scored 45 points and drew a charge with 2.7 seconds left to lift Atlanta Hawks to a 137-135 win over\ San Antonio Spurs in the NBA last night. It was San Antonio Spurs’ 13th defeat.

Dejounte Murray had 24 points and five steals against his former team as Atlanta Hawks avoided a third straight loss.

Jeremy Sochan tied his career high with 33 points on 11-of-13 shooting and Victor Wembanyama had 21 with 12 rebounds and four blocks, but San Antonio Spurs have remained winless since 2nd November.

Jimmy Butler scored 36 points and Miami Heat used a huge fourth quarter to overcome a career-high 44 points from Tyrese Haliburton in a 142-132 victory over Indiana Pacers.

Jalen Brunson scored 42 points and Julius Randle had 29 points with 10 rebounds as New York Knicks’ extended Detroit Pistons’ franchise-record losing streak to 16 with a 118-112 victory.

Detroit Pistons completed a winless November and lost their 13th straight game against New York Knicks.

Detroit Pistons haven’t won since a victory over Chicago Bulls on 28th October left them 2-1.

