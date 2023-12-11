Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG Hosted Annual Christmas Party

The Lions Club of Kingstown-SVG hosted its Annual Christmas Party this year at the Rose Hall Government School on Saturday December 9th as part of its annual Good Turn Project.

The children were treated to a fun filled afternoon of games, food and presents.

The Lions Club Kingstown-SVG was delighted to bring joy to the children during this festive period which left them with huge smiles on their faces.

The club is expressing gratitude to the principal of Rose Hall Government School and her staff for ensuring everything flowed smoothly and the parents and guardians for allowing their children to attend.

The club’s Good Turn project will continue and conclude on the 14th of December with the annual Christmas luncheon for the visually impaired. It caters to 40 visually impaired individuals who will treated to lunch and a good time at the Lions’ Den located at Frenches Gate.

