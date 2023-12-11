Prison Week has commenced

His Majesty’s Prisons in currently hosting a number of activities as part of its annual observance of Prison Week with the theme “To walk into the light with a life filled with hope”.

The activities officially kicked off on Sunday December 9th with a church service and continued on Monday December 11th with a health fair.

A public speaking competition on Tuesday December 11th in Kingstown also forms part of the activities.

There will also be a family day on Wednesday the 13th and 14th at Kingstown and Belle Isle respectively, while an exhibition and food sale will be held on outside of His Majesty’s Prison in Kingstown on Friday December 15th.

Activities for prison will culminate on Sunday December 17th with the annual prison concert at the Solidarity Car Park

