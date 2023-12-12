The Forestry Services of the Ministry of Agriculture is better equipped to perform its functions as custodian and protector of the country’s watersheds and forest resources.

This following the handing over of a consignment of tools and equipment at the Headquarters of the Forestry Services in Campden Park.

The delivery was procured under the United Nations Development Program, Ridge to Reef and Integrated Water, Land and Ecosystems management in Small Island Developing States twin project.

In his address at the handover ceremony, Deputy Chief Agricultural Officer, Colville King highlighted the importance of the projects.

Director of the Forestry Department, Fitzgerald Providence says the projects are designed to strengthen the country’s natural resource management.

