Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela will meet in SVG to discuss conflicts

The Caribbean Region has been a zone of peace and if open conflicts emerge the implications are horrendous to contemplate.

So said Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves during a press conference on Saturday night, where he updated the public on the ongoing dispute between Venezuela and Guyana.

“It would affect negatively everyone, in the most distant villages in our Caribbean and also in Latin America. I don’t think I can put it any higher than that” the Prime Minister said.

On Thursday 14th December, the presidents of Venezuela and Guyana will meet in St Vincent and the Grenadines for a face to face discussion on the ongoing dispute

photo credit: One News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related