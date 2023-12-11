SVG welcomes American Airlines’ first female Vincentian pilot.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has described a moment of Pride for the country, Rochelle Roach-Lanza, a female Vincentian pilot being the Captain of an American Airlines flight that arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines on Saturday.

Speaking to NBC news at the Argyle International Airport, Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that while it may appear to be a small thing it is of great symbolic significance.

“You… have this major international carrier with someone from St Vincent and the Grenadines being a pilot, but in this case it’s a young woman, who is an accomplished lady, very experienced, a child of her civilization, and she’s the first Vincentian woman who is an American Airlines pilot and the first one to be coming here in St Vincent and the Grenadines…”

Dr Gonsalves noted that it is an inspiration for others, especially women who want to get into the airport and aviation industry.

The Prime Minister noted that Roach-Lanza has done well and he is very proud of her.

Photo credit: OneNews

Like this: Like Loading...

Related