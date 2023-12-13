Several regional leaders will travel to SVG ahead of high level meeting

Several regional leaders including the Chairman of the Caribbean Community will be in St Vincent and the Grenadines ahead of the high level face to face meeting with the Presidents of Guyana and Venezuela.

Speaking on NBC radio this morning, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves give an update on the preparations for the historic meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that an advanced party of personnel arrived from Venezuela yesterday, while an advanced party of personnel will arrive from Guyana today.

He added that they were on target with the necessary arrangements.

