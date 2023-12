MRS WINNIFRED FORBES BILLINGY of Ottley Hall, formerly of Fitz Hughes and Boston, Massachusetts died Sunday November 5th at the age of 53. The funeral takes place on Friday December 15th at the Faith and Life Pentecostal Church, Chateaubelair. Open tributes and viewing begin at 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Fitz Hughes Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related