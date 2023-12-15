Sandy Bay Government School ajudged Most Outstanding School in this year’s Primary School Christmas Festival

The Sandy Bay Government School was adjudged Most Outstanding School Overall in this year’s Primary School Christmas Festival.

The School was presented with the Jeoff Venner Award for Excellence, at the finals of the festival held at the Faith Temple Church.

The C.W Prescod Primary School placed second and Evesham Methodist School took the third spot.

In her address at the event, Chief Education Officer, Kay Martin-Jack says the Ministry of Education will continue to provide students with an opportunity to showcase their talents.

Mrs. Martin Jack commended all of the Schools that participated in the Primary School Christmas Festival.

