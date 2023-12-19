Minister of Finance announced estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2024 fiscal year

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for 2024 fiscal year amount to one billion six hundred and sixteen million four hundred and ninety-six thousand five hundred and seventy-four dollars.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves made the announcement this morning during the sitting of the House of Assembly where the 2024 Estimates of Revenue ad Expenditure was laid before the house.

According to the Minister, the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure is an 11.8 per cent increase over the approved budget in 2023.

