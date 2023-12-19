Real GDP growth expected to reach 6.2 percent

Based on available data up to September 30th, St Vincent and the Grenadines is currently projected to experience real GDP growth of 6.2 percent.

So says Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves during today sitting of the House of Assembly.

Minister Gonsalves noted that 6.2 per cent growth is broadly in line with growth projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Finance Minister also noted that there is projected increase in the whole sale and retail sector, tourism and the transport and storage sector.

