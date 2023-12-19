Sion Hill to launch Community Christmas lighting tomorrow

The Sion Hill lighting up Committee will launch its Christmas lights tomorrow.

The launch which was slated for tonight will now take place on Wednesday December 20th from 7pm.

The Sion Hill community is celebrating 25 years of Community Lighting this year.

And, to celebrate this milestone, is showcasing many of the different Christmas lighting themes they have had over the years.

The official launch will be held with theme “A Blast from the Past 25 years of lighting”.

