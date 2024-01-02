All licensed firearms holders are being urged to adhere to the firearms safety and legal regulations.

The warning has come from Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons as he reminded firearm holders that the misuse of firearms not only poses a risk to public safety, but it has legal consequences as well.

He noted a violation of these regulations can lead to severe repercussions.

SOP Simmons outlined the responsibilities of licensed firearm holders.

