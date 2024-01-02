Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has spoken of the impact which St. Vincent and the Grenadines has had regionally and internationally in 2023.

Prime Minister Gonsalves was at the time addressing the nation in a New Years’ Day message on NBC Radio.

The Prime Minister highlighted several employment and educational opportunities in the offing for young persons, especially young men.

Prime Minister Gonsalves also spoke of the prospects and outlook for 2024 in particular, the expectations of the 2024 Budget which will be presented on January 8, by Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves.

