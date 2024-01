MR ORANDE (O-RAN-D) O-LANDO DEXTER Jr. WILLIAMS of Vermont and Villa died on Tuesday December 26th at the age of 25. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 21st at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Vermont. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the Penniston Cemetery.

