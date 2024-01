MR ROHAN ADAMS better known as COO-Man and SPAR-KEY of Cemetery Hill, Kingstown died on Saturday December 23rd at the age of 49. The funeral takes place on Friday January 19th at the faith temple Church, New Montrose. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

