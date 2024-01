MRS FLORENCE CATHERINE MUNROE HOYTE better known as MOMMY SIS of Langley Park, Georgetown died on Thursday January 4th at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 28th at the Mt Sinai Spiritual Baptist church, Georgetown. The body will lie at the Deceased house from Noon, Then to the church from 1pm. The Service begins at 2:00. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery.

