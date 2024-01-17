Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters says plans are being advanced for the establishment of a Diplomatic Mission in Saudi Arabia.

In October 2023, the Governments of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations with the signing of a joint communiqué.

Speaking on Radio Monday night, Minister Peters said this initiative is part of the Government’s thrust to expand diplomatic engagements worldwide.

