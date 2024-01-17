A High Level Meeting of Ministers of Agriculture of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States {CELAC, was held in Chile yesterday to review the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Plan.

This country’s Agriculture Minister, Saboto Caesar and Head of the SVG CELAC Secretariat, Dr. Douglas Slater attended the meeting held at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization {FAO} Headquarters in the capital, Santiago.

During the opening ceremony, Minister Caesar said the region is at a turning point due to changes caused by global warming and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Caesar said St. Vincent and the Grenadines will continue to work with Member States to ensure successful implementation of the plan.

The CELAC Ministers of Agriculture will now move towards the implementation phase of the CELAC Plan for Food and Nutrition Security and Hunger Eradication 2030.

The document will be submitted to Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Pro Tempore President of CELAC for review and guidance through the established CELAC processes.

The meeting was held at the under the theme “Agriculture Unites People – Food and Nutritional Security for Our Americas”.

