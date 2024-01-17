St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Third South Summit which will convene in Kampala, Uganda, from this weekend.

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is leading this country’s delegation to the Summit, which aims to boost South-South Cooperation in a number of areas, including Trade, Investment, Climate Change and Poverty Eradication.

Speaking on NBC Radio this morning, Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Summit will also bring a new dynamic to the cooperation among the more than one hundred Member States of the Group of 77.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he is also attending the Summit in his capacity as Pro Tempore President of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters; Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Rhonda King will also attend the summit, which takes place from January 20th to 23rd under the theme, ‘Leaving No One Behind’.

The Prime Minister will meet with the Minister for Caribbean Affairs in London tomorrow before traveling to Uganda.

