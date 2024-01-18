Government allocates four million dollars for Human Service Delivery Project

The government of St Vincent and the Grenadines has allocated 4.43 million dollars in the 2024 budget for the Human Service Delivery Project.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves explained that the project is valued at 27.85 million dollars funded by a soft loan from the World Bank valued at 27.7 million and local loan of $150,000.

The Prime Minister noted that the project has been running since 2017 and will continue to 2025 and so far 14 million dollars have been spent on the project.

He noted that there are four components to the project.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related