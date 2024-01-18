Several schools will see upgrades this year

Several schools across St Vincent and the Grenadines have been earmarked for upgrades and repairs in the 2024 budget.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves said that a new schools’ rehabilitation project will be funded at a cost of 11.75 million dollars comprising a soft loan provided by the Saudi Fund for Development of $10.3 million and a local loan of $1.4 million.

The Prime minister noted that the duration for the project is 2024 to 2025 and for this year the budget is $2.2 million.

The Prime Minister also spoke about plans for the construction of a Technical and Vocational Education Center in Union Island and upgrading of the Emmanuel High School.

