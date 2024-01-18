Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves left the state this morning for the Third South Summit in Uganda.

Speaking at the Argyle International Airport this morning before his departure the Prime Minister said that as a small island state St Vincent and the Grenadines needs to have a lot of international allies.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that this conference will place an emphasis on youth and the next generation.

Before travelling to Uganda Prime Minister Gonsalves will meet with the Minister Responsible for the Caribbean in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in the United Kingdom.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters; Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Rhonda King will also attend the summit, which takes place from January 20th to 23rd under the theme, ‘Leaving No One Behind’.

Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has also expressed his pleasure in returning to Uganda.

The Prime Minister explained that he first went to Uganda 52 years ago as an exchange doctoral student.

