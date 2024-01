MR LUKE GODFREY SIMMONS better known as UNCLE GAFF of Bequia and Ottley Hall died on Saturday December 30th at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Friday January 26th at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from noon. The service begins at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at the St. Georges Cathedral Yard.

