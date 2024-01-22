Layou residents raised several issues at Town Hall Meeting

Several issues were raised by the residents of Layou and surrounding communities during last Thursday’s Town Hall meeting hosted by the Police.

Superintendent of Police Junior Simmons said one of the issues raised at the Town Hall meeting was that of increased patrols by the police and response times.

Simmons said that the police had already implemented a rigid patrol system when there was an uptick in violent crime in the community last year and they intend to continue with it during 2024.

Simmons said that other issues raised by residents include trust and confidentiality in the police.

Additionally he said that the residents raised the issue of police resources to respond to and deal with crimes in the community.

