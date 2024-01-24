England beat South Africa in ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup Match

England Under-19s beat South Africa Under-19s by 36 runs under the Duckworth Lewis Method in the ICC Men’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa yesterday.

The scores: South Africa Under-19s 230 off 49.2 overs, England Under-19s, after being set a revised target of 102 off 28.3 overs, 137-3 off 26.3 overs.

Three matches are being played today.

The West Indies Under-19s won the toss and are fielding against Scotland Under-19s.

Sri Lanka Under-19s are batting first after winning the toss against Namibia Under-19s.

And Nepal Under-19s won the toss and are batting against Pakistan Under-19s.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related