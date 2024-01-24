Increasing weight and number of vehicles led to road deterioration – says Minister of Transports and Works

The increasing weight and number of vehicles on the nation’s roads have led to the deterioration to the roads.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel speaking on NBC radio this morning said that the previous road strength was developed for the vehicles using the road at that time.

Minister Daniel said that this continues to be an issue for the Ministry of Transport and Works.

The minister said that last year 27.3 million was last year for the repair and maintenance of roads across the country.

