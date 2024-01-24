Official funeral arrangements of Mr. Conrad Sayers

Mr. Conrad Augustine Sayers, Former Member of Parliament and former Representative of Central Kingstown, who passed away on 29th December, 2023, will be accorded an Official Funeral on Monday 29th January, 2024.

Official Viewing of the body will be held on Monday 29th January, 2024, at the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Officials and Dignitaries will be invited to the viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 10.00 a.m. Viewing for the general public will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11.15 a.m.

The funeral service is scheduled to take place on Monday 29th January, 2024 at the Kingstown Baptist Church, commencing at 1:30 p.m. This will be preceded by open tributes from 12:30 p.m. to 1.30 p.m. Interment will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

As a mark of respect, all flags throughout the State will be flown at half-mast on Monday 29th January, 2023.

Please be advised that the family has requested that there be no taking of photographs or video-recording of the body during the viewing period.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines takes this opportunity to extend sincere condolences to the family of the late Mr. Conrad Sayers during this period of bereavement.

All concerned are asked to take note of the aforementioned information.

