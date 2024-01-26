Marine security to increase on Leeward coast and Southern Grenadines

There will be increased marine security on the Leeward coast of the country and the Southern Grenadines in 2024

Minister of Tourism Carlos James says the increased security would provide greater protection for sailors in the yachting sector.

This was among several new tourism initiatives announced during Tuesday’s inaugural state of Tourism address to stakeholders.

Additionally the Tourism Minister announced that for the first time St Vincent and the Grenadines will join the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Photo credit: Driftwood restaurant and lounge

