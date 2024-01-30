DCP Joseph provides update on gun amnesty

The previous gun amnesty programs hosted by the Royal St. Vincent and the grenadines Police Force were unsuccessful because only the police were able to receive guns.

So says deputy commissioner of police Police Frankie Joseph during the ‘Police on the Beat’ programme last evening.

He said for this year’s gun amnesty program, persons are able to turn over their weapons to the police or any individual authorized by the Commissioner of Police to do so.

Joseph added that the police believe persons in possession of illegal firearms would be more comfortable surrendering their weapons to individuals with whom they are more familiar.

This year’s gun amnesty program is being held with the theme: “Surrender Your Weapon its A Bad Companion”

Meanwhile, Incidents of sexual violence will be treated with a great degree of urgency by members of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

So says Commissioner of Police (Ag) Enville Williams speaking at a march and rally against sexual abuse in Georgetown on Friday.

