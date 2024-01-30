Five Youth Agri- Entrepreneurship groups received equipment to boost production

Five local Groups that are a part of the Youth Agri-entrepreneurship for rural development project have received equipment totaling approximately eighty-seven thousand dollars (EC$87000) to help boost their production capacity.

According to a release from the Agency for Public Information a handing over ceremony was held at the fisheries conference room on Friday 26th January 2024, where the groups received industrial blenders, industrial stoves, oil extractors, stainless steel strainers and pot sets among other things.

Minister of National Mobilization, Social Development, Family, Gender Affairs, Youth, Housing, and Informal Human Settlement Orando Brewster, urged the groups to make use of the equipment stating he expects to see more produce and production happening as a result.

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar noted that his government has taken the initiative to achieve the target set by CARICOM of reducing the food import bill by 25% by the year 2025 and projects like these contribute to the national effort.

He also stated that he expects to see products from the different groups available in shops and supermarkets throughout St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in neighboring Caribbean islands.

The Agriculture Minister also mentioned that over 1000 businesses would be registered involving upcoming young entrepreneurs.

