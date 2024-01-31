Sandals will accommodate over 600 hundred guest – says Regional Project Manager

Regional Project Manager Sandals Resort St. Vincent, Terence Des Vignes, says the resort will have a capacity of over six hundred guests when it officially opens in March.

Des Vignes made the statement during a tour of the resort yesterday with Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves where he outlined some of the features of the resort.

Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Carlos James says he is happy about the opening of the resort in a few weeks noting that it is a good move for tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Minister of National Mobilization and Parliamentary Representative for Central Leeward Dr. Orando Brewster says he is happy to be the representative of the constituency that houses the Sandals Resort.

He said it is a blessing to see many people from the constituency gain employment, since the commencement of the project.

Minister Brewster also expressed gratitude to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves for laying the ground work for such a spectacular project.

