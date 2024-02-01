Thick plume of Sharan Dust continues to affect the island

St Vincent and the Grenadines continues to be affected by a thick plume of Sharan dust.

Speaking to NBC Radio, Forecaster at the Meteorological Services at the Argyle International Airport Gregory Cato, explained that the dust is suspended particles in the atmosphere which significantly reduces visibility and air quality across the island.

Cato issued an advisory to marine users to ensure that they monitor the situation and exercise caution bearing in mind what the forecast would be for further determination in visibility.

He added that persons with respiratory illness and allergies should keep the necessary medication close at hand.

Meanwhile, Medical Officer of Health in the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, Dr. Roger Duncan is advising Vincentians to be cautious in their activities this week.

Dr. Duncan advised persons with respiratory issues to take the necessary precautions against the increased levels of dust in the atmosphere.

He is also advising people who have to be outside to wear masks for their safety.

Dr. Duncan is also appealing for children to not play outside while the Sahara Dust is blanketing the country as this can cause significant respiratory issues.

Photo credit: NASA Earth Observatory

