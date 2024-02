MS MAVIN MAGIN MONICA TITTLE better known as DUMPLIN, MAY-MAY and MOTHER TITTLE of Battery Hill, Rose Place and Chapmans Village died on Sunday January 21st at the age of 72. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 18th at the St Peters’ Spiritual Baptist church, Dasent Cottage. The body lies at the church from 11am. The Service begins at Noon. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

