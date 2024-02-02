Opening of Sandals Resort will be a major boost for local economy- says Finance Minister

The opening of Sandals Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines in March will be a major boost for the local economy.

That is according to Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves who made the statement during a tour of the facility this week.

Minister Gonsalves outlined the different areas which have generated income for the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Minister Gonsalves said the growth is expected to continue once the hotel rooms are filled, which will result in a boost for the local tourism industry.

