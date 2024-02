MR FRANCIS CASMORE PRESCOTT of Cane Hall, Arnos Vale formerly of Evesham died on Thursday January 18th at the age of 76. The funeral takes place on Sunday February 11th at the Fountain Seventh Day Adventist church. Viewing and Open Tributes begins from 10am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Fountain Cemetery.

