SVG Indian Heritage Foundation to provide educational support to disadvantaged students

The SVG Indian Heritage Foundation will soon be spearheading a project to provide educational support to disadvantaged students in the country.

President of the Foundation, Junior Bacchus made the announcement at a Rally yesterday to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the arrival of Indians from India to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Bacchus says the project is expected to be launched in August this year.

Meanwhile … Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves pointed to the remarkable progress made by the Ethnic Community here in SVG over the years.

Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday spoke of the important role played by the SVG Indian Heritage Foundation.

And … Historian Dr. Adrian Fraser said the people of Indian descent here in SVG are celebrating two important journeys

The National Cultural and Educational Rally was held in collaboration with the Calder Neighbourhood Watch Committee.

