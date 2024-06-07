The Private Sector has a crucial role to play in driving economic growth and development in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

That’s according to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Keisal Peters, as she delivered the feature address at a CSME Consultation on Tuesday at the UWI Global Campus.

Minister Peters highlighted the importance of partnership between the public and private sectors in achieving the goals of national development.

Minister Peters said her Ministry will continue to provide the platform for regular consultation on issues of interest to the Private Sector.

