North Leeward Soca Monarch 2024 set to showcase St. Vincent’s finest talent

Twenty-five Soca artistes will compete for the title of North Leeward Soca Monarch 2024, tomorrow night at Cherry Hill in Chateaubeliar.

Organizers say the event which starts at 10pm promises to be electrifying and exciting with some of St. Vincent best talents on showcase.

Twenty-four of the artistes will be looking to dethrone the defending champion ‘Redz’.

The competitors are Aidol – Way de scene, Bawl Dawg – I like it so, D’termine – Girls and Soca; Flee – Rum; Fruitilicious – Kick Em Jenny; Fry Yiy – leave the liquor; G.wise- Dunce Ed; Enigma – Center of Attention; Jace – Do It;Kilogram – Rum Play; King G- Cock It; KTB & Vyper – Sidman; Leo & Sleepy – Chaos; Elegance- Give Thanks; Rikaine – Rum for Carnival; Romey – Wet World ; Tарн – Bush; Xojay & Ezra – Go een; Wukaman & Mont I – fool the public; Care Nada- Tek it ; Wayne – Flat and Redz (reigning monarch) Gyal & Soca.

The North Leeward Sports and Cultural Organization, the entity charged with the responsibility of executing carnival activities in the constituency, entered into a partnership with Mad House Entertainment, an event production company.

The Company headed by popular DJ and promoter; Joel “Fugitive” Bibby has been given the responsibility to execute the soca monarch competition.

Cash prizes and Trophies will be awarded to the Top Three positions in the soca Monarch competition.

The event will also feature guest performances from Fireman Hooper, Hance John, Keith Currency, Kemmy Christopher, Dose Up, Wyz Skid, Royal and Fonando.

