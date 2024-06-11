PM Gonsalves thanks people of SVG for Support in Arnos Vale Sports Complex renovation

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has thanked the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for supporting the project which was initiated by the Government for the enhancement of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex for the hosting of matches in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup.

He made this statement during a tour of the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last evening.

The Prime Minister said he is pleased to see the continued overwhelming support by Vincentians for this project which is aimed at the further development of Sports in the country.

Prime Minister Gonsalves says while it was a short timespan to get the required work done, it was completed ahead of the games at a cost of thirty eight million dollars.

The first local game in the ICC T20 Cricket World Cup will be a Group D Match this Thursday June 13th between Bangladesh and The Netherlands beginning at 10:30am.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related