Vincentians continue to show visitors to this country great hospitality and warmth.

And Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James says he is very proud of Vincentians for this.

He was speaking at a press briefing at the Financial Complex Wednesday to update the nation on the state of readiness for the 2024 T20 Cricket World Cup and Vincy Mas.

Minister James says Vincentians continue to show great support for the upgrades at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex and the nation’s hosting of Matches in the ICC T20 Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Minister James says as the Cricket World Cup progresses they expect to see continued hospitality on the part of all Vincentians.

