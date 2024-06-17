A Rally and Expo is being held at Heritage Square to signal the start of activities to observe Public Service Week.

The activities are being held to coincide with Public Service Day, observed annually on June 23rd.

Delivering remarks at the Rally, Minister responsible for the Public Service, Frederick Stephenson recognized the outstanding work of public servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Stephenson urged Public Servants to continue to work towards improving public service delivery in SVG.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related