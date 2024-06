MRS ANESTA FETA SANDY of Brooklyn, New York formerly of Calliaqua died in Brooklyn on Monday June 3rd at the age of 92. The funeral takes place on Friday June 21st at the St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 3714 Avenue D, Brooklyn, New York. The viewing begins at 5:00 pm. The service begins at 7:00 pm. Burial will be at the Canarsie Cemetery.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related