The police have opened an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on June 16th in Murray’s Village, resulting in the death of Zeno Lee and injuries to two others.

According to the police, preliminary reports indicate that a gunman entered the bar, accosted the patrons, and opened fire.

The police say as a result, Lee of the same address, succumbed to gunshot injuries at the scene.

Enrique King, sustained gunshot wounds to his right chest and his right arm and Ronald Millington sustained a broken leg while fleeing the scene during the incident.

The police is urging anyone with information that could assist in solving this and other cases to contact Police Emergency, Police Control or the Criminal Investigations Department / Major Crimes Unit or any police station.

